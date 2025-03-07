Insider Buying: Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires $64,960.28 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 132,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $64,960.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,498.12. This trade represents a 3.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Grigorios Siokas bought 354,296 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $198,405.76.

On Thursday, January 30th, Grigorios Siokas bought 51,414 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,933.24.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Grigorios Siokas bought 38,900 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,953.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Grigorios Siokas bought 29,158 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.88.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Grigorios Siokas bought 62,500 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Grigorios Siokas bought 163,666 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,836.26.

On Friday, December 20th, Grigorios Siokas bought 257,334 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $149,253.72.

Shares of COSM opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 5.60. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

