Insider Buying: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.
Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 7th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total transaction of C$59,687.50.
- On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00.
WN stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$238.05. 125,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,314. George Weston Limited has a 52-week low of C$174.30 and a 52-week high of C$239.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$224.27.
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
