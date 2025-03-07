Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires 54 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld bought 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.54) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($191.37).

LON:GPE opened at GBX 266 ($3.43) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 310.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 260 ($3.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441 ($5.68).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.92) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 405.50 ($5.23).

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

