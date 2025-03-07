Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.67 per share, for a total transaction of $89,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,899.30. This represents a 2.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 113.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $906,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Matador Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

