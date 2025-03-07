Insider Buying: NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Tilson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,885.00.

Jeffrey Tilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Jeffrey Tilson acquired 393,900 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$133,926.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Jeffrey Tilson bought 34,700 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,552.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Jeffrey Tilson purchased 24,354 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$2,878.64.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SFD opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.