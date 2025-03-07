Insider Buying: Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Purchases A$238,432.95 in Stock

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE – Get Free Report) insider Paul Robson bought 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$29.62 ($18.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$238,432.95 ($150,906.93).

Technology One Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.41, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.45.

About Technology One

Technology One Limited develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Software and Consulting segments. It offers various business software solutions, including business analytics, corporate performance management, DXP local government, enterprise asset management, enterprise budgeting, enterprise cash receipting, enterprise content management, financials, human resources and payroll, performance planning, property and rating, spatial, strategic asset management, student management, timetabling and scheduling, and supply chain management.

