Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) President Sells 278,917 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 278,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $4,331,581.01. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,303,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,780,731.75. This trade represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dawn Christine Maroney also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $411,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 15th, Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,453,000 after buying an additional 166,837 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALHC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

