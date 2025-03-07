Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) President Sells 34,782 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) President Daniel Drees sold 34,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $263,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,176,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,162.47. This represents a 2.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.28. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 111,114.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 52,224 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 17.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 171,908 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 39.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,971 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVDX

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.