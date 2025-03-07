Insider Selling: Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Director Sells 4,200 Shares of Stock

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,776.79. This represents a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Belden Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.92. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.90 and a 12 month high of $131.82.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDC

Institutional Trading of Belden

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 121,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belden

(Get Free Report)

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.