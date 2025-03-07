Insider Selling: Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) CEO Sells 11,452 Shares of Stock

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) CEO Oleg Movchan sold 11,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $130,438.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,737.33. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Oleg Movchan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Oleg Movchan sold 2,790 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $32,029.20.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of Enfusion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $28,070.23.

NYSE:ENFN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 970,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,913. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.95, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENFN shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enfusion by 12.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enfusion by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

