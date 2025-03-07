Insider Selling: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) EVP Sells 1,220 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $155.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.02 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.15.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

