Insider Selling: Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $3,367,200.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,435,669.04. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of COOP opened at $107.54 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.88 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.15.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COOP shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

