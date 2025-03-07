Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) CEO Sells 6,376 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $33,729.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,464.99. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OptiNose Trading Down 2.4 %

OPTN stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. OptiNose, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPTN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of OptiNose from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OptiNose from $45.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptiNose

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OptiNose by 14.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,359,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in OptiNose by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 155,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 326,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

