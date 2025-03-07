Insider Selling: Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Insider Sells 9,165 Shares of Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) insider Srini Koushik sold 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $21,721.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,009,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,533.82. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.50. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.85 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 10,766.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

