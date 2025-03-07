Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $326,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,390.52. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 400 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $16,004.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Jonathan Burth sold 4,052 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $152,355.20.

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Burth sold 912 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,227.36.

On Thursday, December 12th, Jonathan Burth sold 14,836 shares of Vita Coco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $557,981.96.

NASDAQ COCO opened at $32.16 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,400,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,168 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at about $19,224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vita Coco by 106.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after buying an additional 461,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vita Coco by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after buying an additional 405,913 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 854,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 372,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

