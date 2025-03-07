Insider Selling: TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG) Senior Officer Sells 70,500 Shares of Stock

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Murdo Brunsdon sold 70,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$12,337.50.

TriStar Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.21. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,266. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.36 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. TriStar Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.08 and a 1-year high of C$0.24.

Get TriStar Gold alerts:

TriStar Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for TriStar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriStar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.