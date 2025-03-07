Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VCV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.47.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCV. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 989.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 49,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

