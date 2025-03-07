Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VCV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $11.47.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.