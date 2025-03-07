Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 137,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 167,286 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.69.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

