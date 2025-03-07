Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 137,354 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 167,286 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.69.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.
