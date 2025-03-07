Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the January 31st total of 11,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth $331,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Invesco by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,790,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 90,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 1,923,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,261,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

