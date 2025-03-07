Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $488.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $519.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.75. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.