Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,009 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $34.75.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,727,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

