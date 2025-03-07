Investors Purchase High Volume of Cronos Group Put Options (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 74% compared to the typical volume of 2,299 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. 567,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cronos Group by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

