Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,739,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,062,000 after purchasing an additional 298,307 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,813,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,373,000 after buying an additional 753,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,748,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,264,000 after buying an additional 997,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,562,000 after buying an additional 248,701 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,287,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after buying an additional 1,089,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

