IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.65, but opened at $21.38. IperionX shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 22,082 shares trading hands.

IperionX Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get IperionX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,305,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in IperionX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 900,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 196,558 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter worth $1,597,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IperionX during the third quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Read More

