Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 281.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 50.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. This represents a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,114 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,682. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of IRM opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.68, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 514.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

