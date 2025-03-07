iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Holdings Cut by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,316 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Destination Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $72,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.87 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.82.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

