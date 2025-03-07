iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 131,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 375.7% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $90.40 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

