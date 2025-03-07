iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 211,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 261,034 shares.The stock last traded at $60.16 and had previously closed at $59.86.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its 200 day moving average is $55.54. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 171,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,138,000 after buying an additional 160,380 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,567,000.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

