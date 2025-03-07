iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

SCZ opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

