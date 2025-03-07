iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,931,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,771,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,459,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,819 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 647,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,103,000 after purchasing an additional 626,467 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,212,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of INDA opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

