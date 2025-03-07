iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $191.34 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.76.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
