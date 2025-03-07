iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.76. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.