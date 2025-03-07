iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.