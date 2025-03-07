iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.52.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
