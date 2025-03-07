iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,329,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,169 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

