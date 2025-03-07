Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,696 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH opened at $21.67 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

