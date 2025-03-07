Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,882,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4,751.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Stock Down 1.3 %

BKH opened at $59.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

