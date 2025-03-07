Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,228 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 879,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after buying an additional 137,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Activity

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $611,408.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,762,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,807,686.77. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 48,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $687,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,299.68. This trade represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 895,853 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,986 over the last 90 days. 56.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

NYSE:RSI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.75 and a beta of 1.92. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.