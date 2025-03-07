Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. SkyWest comprises 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SkyWest by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWest by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $89.14 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.98.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.