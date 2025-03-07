Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,906,000 after buying an additional 22,168 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 563,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,812 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB opened at $41.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.35.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

