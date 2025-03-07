Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 105.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,782,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15,996.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,607,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,761 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,798 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,457,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 914,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.