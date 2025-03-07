Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.76. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

