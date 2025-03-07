Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,739 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.75. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.