Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $44,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OneSpan by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,387 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 14.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 755,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on OSPN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.
OneSpan Stock Down 1.2 %
OneSpan stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $20.37.
OneSpan Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. OneSpan’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
