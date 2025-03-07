Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,025 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth about $44,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OneSpan by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,020 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 157,387 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 14.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 755,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OSPN. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered OneSpan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

OneSpan Stock Down 1.2 %

OneSpan stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $628.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

OneSpan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. OneSpan’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About OneSpan

(Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.