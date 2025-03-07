Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Inceptionr LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $8,375,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,135,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AWI opened at $148.64 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.68 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

