Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 397 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,827,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after acquiring an additional 593,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,167,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,449,000 after purchasing an additional 229,586 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,744,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $90,405.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,215.80. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,186 shares of company stock worth $6,345,115. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $158.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

