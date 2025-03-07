Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $286,476,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,504,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,153,000 after buying an additional 167,270 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $1,718,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

JEF stock opened at $57.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

