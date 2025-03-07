Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 32,264 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SoundHound AI by 914.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 72,252 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 58,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $1,071,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 754,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,781.85. This represents a 7.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,154.99. The trade was a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,788,257 shares of company stock valued at $31,895,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $9.55 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

