Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 43.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 63,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.62.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $148.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.89 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.