Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 263.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $518,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJS stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $22.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

