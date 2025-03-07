Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.43 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

